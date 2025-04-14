Padres vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Padres vs Cubs Game Info

San Diego Padres (13-3) vs. Chicago Cubs (11-7)

Date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Monday, April 14, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and MARQ

Padres vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-154) | CHC: (+130)

SD: (-154) | CHC: (+130) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+140) | CHC: +1.5 (-170)

SD: -1.5 (+140) | CHC: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 1-1, 7.98 ERA vs Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 1-1, 6.06 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Dylan Cease (1-1) against the Cubs and Jameson Taillon (1-1). Cease's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cease's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Cubs have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Taillon's starts. The Cubs were named the moneyline underdog for two Taillon starts this season -- they split the games.

Padres vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (61.4%)

Padres vs Cubs Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -154 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +130 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are at +1.5 on the runline against the Padres. The Cubs are -170 to cover the spread, and the Padres are +140.

Padres vs Cubs Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Padres-Cubs on April 14, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (90%) in those games.

San Diego has been a -154 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every time.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in seven of their 16 opportunities.

The Padres are 11-5-0 against the spread in their 16 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cubs have won five of the 10 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Chicago has gone 2-1 (66.7%).

In the 18 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-5-1).

The Cubs have put together an 11-7-0 record ATS this season (covering 61.1% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego in OBP (.415), slugging percentage (.579) and total hits (20) this season. He has a .351 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is sixth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Tatis has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with three home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Manny Machado is batting .317 with seven doubles, a home run and six walks. He's slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .379.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging in the majors.

Luis Arraez has 17 hits this season and has a slash line of .258/.286/.333.

Arraez brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .217 with .

Xander Bogaerts has no home runs, but five RBI and a batting average of .304 this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has an on-base percentage of .442, a slugging percentage of .648, and has 23 hits, all club-highs for the Cubs (while batting .324).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 15th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is eighth in slugging.

Tucker heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Carson Kelly is hitting .417 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging 1.042 with an on-base percentage of .595.

Seiya Suzuki has two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .292.

Michael Busch is batting .315 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks.

Padres vs Cubs Head to Head

4/6/2025: 8-7 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/5/2025: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/8/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/7/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/6/2024: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/10/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/9/2024: 5-1 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/8/2024: 9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/5/2023: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!