Padres vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB squads busy on Tuesday, up against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Padres vs Cardinals Game Info

San Diego Padres (3-4) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (2-3)

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA

Padres vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-148) | STL: (+126)

SD: (-148) | STL: (+126) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-176)

SD: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Padres vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish (Padres) - 0-0, 1.04 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 0-1, 10.38 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Yu Darvish versus the Cardinals and Miles Mikolas. Darvish has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Darvish's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Mikolas has started only one game with a set spread, which the Cardinals failed to cover. The Cardinals were named the moneyline underdog for one Mikolas start this season -- they lost.

Padres vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (64.4%)

Padres vs Cardinals Moneyline

San Diego is a -148 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +126 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Cardinals Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Padres are +146 to cover, and the Cardinals are -176.

Padres vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Padres-Cardinals on April 2 is 8. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Padres vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Padres were chosen as favorites in 117 games last year and walked away with the win 68 times (58.1%) in those games.

Last season San Diego came away with a win 46 times in 73 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents hit the over in 64 of their 158 games with a total last season.

The Cardinals compiled a 36-46 record in games last season when they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.9% of those games).

St. Louis went 15-14 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (51.7%).

The Cardinals played in 160 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-79-5).

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado is batting .259 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks. He has an on-base percentage of .375 and a slugging percentage of .556.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with seven hits. He is batting .259 this season and has four extra-base hits. He's also slugging .630 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 93rd, his on-base percentage 113th, and his slugging percentage 33rd.

Luis Campusano leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.538) powered by three extra-base hits.

Ha-Seong Kim has one home run, four RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Paul Goldschmidt accumulated a slugging percentage of .447 and a batting average of .268 last season.

Nolan Arenado notched 149 hits while batting .266.

Willson Contreras hit .264 with 27 doubles, 20 home runs and 51 walks a season ago.

Nolan Gorman hit .236 with 17 doubles, 27 home runs and 53 walks.

Padres vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/1/2024: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/24/2023: 12-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

12-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/23/2023: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/22/2023: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/30/2023: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/29/2023: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/28/2023: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/22/2022: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/21/2022: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/20/2022: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

