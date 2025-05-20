Padres vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 8:14 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the San Diego Padres playing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Blue Jays Game Info

San Diego Padres (27-18) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (22-24)

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and SDPA

Padres vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-120) | TOR: (+102)

SD: (-120) | TOR: (+102) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+136) | TOR: +1.5 (-164)

SD: -1.5 (+136) | TOR: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 1-2, 4.60 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 3-2, 3.16 ERA

The Padres will look to Dylan Cease (1-2) against the Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt (3-2). Cease and his team are 5-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cease's team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-2). The Blue Jays have a 7-1-0 record against the spread in Bassitt's starts. The Blue Jays are 1-2 in Bassitt's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (59.4%)

Padres vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -120 favorite on the road.

Padres vs Blue Jays Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Padres are +136 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -164.

The Padres-Blue Jays game on May 20 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 16 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year San Diego has won 16 of 24 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 19 of their 44 opportunities.

The Padres are 25-19-0 against the spread in their 44 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have won 14 of the 28 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

Toronto has a record of 10-8 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (55.6%).

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times this season for a 23-21-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have collected a 28-17-0 record against the spread this season (covering 62.2% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.561) and total hits (52) this season. He's batting .304 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 14th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Tatis has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Manny Machado is slashing .317/.389/.457 this season and leads the Padres with an OPS of .847.

He ranks seventh in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging in the major leagues.

Luis Arraez is batting .297 with a .411 slugging percentage and 15 RBI this year.

Arraez has recorded a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .318 with a double, a triple, two walks and three RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 39 hits, an OBP of .337 plus a slugging percentage of .368.

Bogaerts takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .394, a team-high for the Blue Jays. He's batting .288 and slugging .424.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 34th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette is slugging .431 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .292 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 30th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

George Springer leads the Blue Jays with 36 hits.

Alejandro Kirk is hitting .287 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!