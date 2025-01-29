Packers Offseason Preview: Impending Free Agents, Draft Picks, and Top Needs

Following a playoff win in the 2023 playoffs, high expectations began to form for the Green Bay Packers. Jordan Love flourished in the back half of the 2023 season. Would he thrust the Packers back into contender status in the NFC?

In a brutal NFC North, Green Bay failed to take a step, finishing 11-6 in the regular season while falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round (22-10 loss).

At times, the Packers did flash some contending potential and were in the top 10 of points per game (PPG) on offense and defense while ranking fifth in yards per play on both sides of the ball. How can Green Bay inch closer to filling its trophy case in the upcoming offseason?

Overall Offense: 7th

7th Pass Offense: 5th

5th Rush Offense: 11th

11th Overall Defense: 4th

4th Pass Defense: 7th

7th Rush Defense: 10th

Packers' Impending 2025 Free Agents

A.J. Dillon, RB

Josh Myers, C

Isaiah McDuffie, LB

Eric Stokes, CB

Corey Ballentine, CB

Eric Wilson, LB

T.J. Slaton, DT

Emanuel Wilson, RB (exclusive rights free agent)

Bo Milton, WR (exclusive rights free agent)

Andre Dillard, T

Tyler Davis, TE

Robert Rochell, CB

Zayne Anderson, S (exclusive rights free agent)

John FitzPatrick, TE (restricted free agent)

Arron Mosby, LB (exclusive rights free agent)

Kadeem Telfort, T (exclusive rights free agent)

Brandon McManus, K

Daniel Whelan, P (exclusive rights free agent)

One of the perks of having one of the NFL's youngest rosters is having plenty of money to play with. After spending some money last offseason -- including signing Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $67 million deal -- the Packers have more cap space ahead of the 2025 season.

In fact, Green Bay has the 13th-most cap space available. If they choose, the Packers will have more than enough money to bring back some notable names, such as A.J. Dillon, center Josh Myers, and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie.

The Packers are even armed with enough cap to make more splash signings to address needs. This could include players like cornerback D.J. Reed or guard Trey Smith.

Packers' 2025 NFL Draft Picks

23rd overall

2nd round

3rd round

4th round

5th round

6th round

7th round (via Pittsburgh Steelers)

(NOTE: This list does not include compensatory picks, which are typically announced in early March.)

When it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft, cornerback seems like the most likely pick at 23rd overall. In FanDuel Research's 2025 NFL Mock Draft, our Austin Swaim mocked cornerback Denzel Burke from Ohio State to Green Bay.

Mocks seem to agree the Pack should take a corner if the value is there. But this could be the exact problem as Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com has only three cornerbacks in his top 32 players -- Travis Hunter (2nd), Jahdae Barron (9th), and Will Johnson (12th). All three could be long gone by the time we get to 23rd overall, meaning it could require a reach like Benjamin Morrison of Notre Dame, who is 45th on Jeremiah's Big Board.

With this in mind, we see some defensive ends mocked to the Packers, too. This defensive line class is loaded; I doubt Green Bay would have any value concerns here. James Pearce Jr. of Tennessee, Mike Green of Marshall, and Shemar Stewart of Texas A&M are a few options.

The first-round pick will likely decide the Packers' second-day strategy, but regardless, enticing defensive linemen and corner prospects will surely be available in the second and third rounds.

Packers' Top Offseason Needs

Cornerback

Edge Rusher

Wide Receiver

When going over draft picks, we took a lot of time focusing on the Packers' need for a cornerback. Outside of Jaire Alexander -- who played in only seven games -- this position was a struggle in 2024.

Stokes, the former first-round pick, is becoming an unrestricted free agent. Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave Keisean Nixon -- who was Green Bay's primary starter alongside Alexander -- only a 60.7 coverage grade. Second-year corner Carrington Valentine started the final five games of 2024 and showed promise with a 71.4 coverage grade. This position must be addressed, especially when Alexander has played in seven or fewer games in three of the past four seasons.

Similar concerns sit with edge rushers. Former first-round pick Lukas Van Ness simply hasn't worked thus far, and Rashan Gary has been solid, but is not that superstar franchise edge rusher the Pack are looking for. If a premier edge rusher happens to hit the trade market -- a la Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby -- Green Bay should be in the hunt.

Rounding out needs, the Packers have yet to find a true No. 1 receiver. Christian Watson has shown it at times but has battled injuries. Meanwhile, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed have not produced as a No. 1 option.

For a team with needs at major positions, Green Bay has performed very well over the last two seasons. If the Packers can emphatically fill in some of these holes, look out NFC.

