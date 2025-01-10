Packers at Eagles Single-Game NFL DFS Picks for Wild Card Weekend

On Sunday at 4:30PM ET, the Green Bay Packers take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Cart Round of the NFL playoffs. The postseason is a fun time to play single-game NFL DFS on FanDuel.

For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial.

FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula has done a deep dive on single-game strategy, and FanDuel Research has NFL DFS projections if you select the game from the slate tab. It's worth checking out both before making your lineups.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Packers at Eagles NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Jalen Hurts ($15,500) has the top score in our NFL DFS projections and is trending toward being active after logging a full practice on Thursday. His dual-threat upside via the infamous "tush push" has helped him score score 20+ FanDuel points in 8 of 14 starts and half of those went for 28+ points. Although the Packers have given up the third-fewest FanDuel points per game to QBs, Hurts' unique goal-line usage makes him a potent fantasy threat in any matchup, particularly with the Eagles sporting a 25.0 implied team total as home favorites.

Saquon Barkley ($16,500) is the easy alternative to Hurts in the multiplier slot. What hasn't been said about Barkley's 2024-25 campaign already? He's projected for 116.6 scrimmage yards and his rushing plus receiving yards prop line is set at 120.5, yet both marks come well short of his absurd 142.7-yard average this season. Even with Hurts lurking to steal touchdowns in the red zone, Barkley still managed multiple touchdowns in 6 of his 16 games, too.

On the Packers' side, Jordan Love ($13,000) and Josh Jacobs ($13,500) are the guys to consider at MVP.

Love practiced in full on Thursday, so we should be confident that he'll start on Sunday. Where we should have less confidence is in his ability to outscore both Hurts and Barkley. Even excluding Love's early exit in Week 18, he's reached 20 FanDuel points once over the last 10 games, and he's now up against an Eagles defense that's ranked first in schedule-adjusted pass defense. Outside of rostering Love at MVP strictly to be contrarian, he's a difficult sell.

Jacobs has been the focal point of the Packers' offense, and even while playing limited snaps in two of the last three weeks, he's scored at least one touchdown in eight straight games. Jacobs has averaged 101.2 scrimmage yards, 18.8 carries, and 2.5 targets in 15 games playing at least half the snaps. He also wrapped up the regular season as the league leader in rushes inside the 10-yard line (40).

All of the above makes Jacobs an attractive MVP play, but his matchup can't be ignored; Philadelphia has given up the fewest FanDuel points per game to running backs. Still, volume should be on his side if the Packers keep things close, and he does have a pair of three-touchdown performances on the resume.

Predicting Green Bay's target distribution has been a headache all season, so when opting for an MVP pass catcher, Philadelphia's A.J. Brown ($14,000) and DeVonta Smith ($11,500) are more palatable choices. Brown missed practice on Thursday but is expected to play.

Previously, there was a clear gap between Brown and Smith in the pecking order, but over the last four games together, that's narrowed significantly, making them arguably interchangeable fantasy plays. In that sample, Brown has a slight edge over Smith in target share (37.6% to 35.5%), air yards share (46.2% to 34.9%), and red zone target share (36.8% to 31.6%), but he's produced fewer yards per route run (2.58 to 2.96). While it's worth noting Hurts effectively played just two of those games, even if we narrow down to those starts, both players still show elite usage.

Green Bay ranks seventh in adjusted pass defense, but that shouldn't deter us from taking taking a chance on these two at MVP. The bigger hurdle will be whether the Packers can force Hurts to air it out more than usual, as the Eagles rank 32nd in pass rate over expectation.

Flex Targets

Jayden Reed ($10,500), Romeo Doubs ($10,000), and Dontayvion Wicks ($8,000) -- Even with Christian Watson (knee) out for the season, this Green Bay wide receiver group remains a nightmare to predict for DFS. Our model projects Doubs to lead the trio in targets (6.5), but he's followed closely by Reed (6.1) and then Wicks (5.4). Although Doubs dominated targets in Week 17 with all three active and Watson sidelined, we've seen these wideouts all take turns leading the way throughout the campaign. Wicks may very well be the one to slightly prioritize if only because he comes at the discounted salary.

Dallas Goedert ($9,500) -- Goedert is back healthy and projects for around five targets. He probably doesn't have a ton of yardage upside with both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith active, but he's logged a 28.1% red zone target share in his eight full games.

Philadelphia Eagles D/ST ($9,000) and Green Bay Packers D/ST ($9,000) -- Although this game features two potent defenses, they don't feel like priorities due to the run-heavy nature of both offenses, lowering sack and turnover opportunities. Perhaps they shouldn't be ignored entirely, though, as Jalen Hurts finished with the NFL's fourth-highest sack rate (9.5%) while Jordan Love struggled mightily with interceptions earlier in the season, at one point throwing at least one pick in eight straight games.

Brandon McManus ($8,500) and Jake Elliott ($8,500) -- In a matchup with a middle-of-the-road total and doesn't project to be a shootout, the kickers could come into play. McManus has missed one field goal (95.2% FG percentage) since joining up with Green Bay in Week 7, and while Elliott has endured some struggles (77.8% FG percentage), he'll be kicking for the favored side.

Tucker Kraft ($8,000) -- Kraft owns a 15.1% target share and 20.3% red zone target share this season, making him a solid touchdown-reliant play at this salary.

