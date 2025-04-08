Pacers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

Pacers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and MNMT

The Indiana Pacers (47-31) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (17-61) on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as big, 18.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSIN and MNMT. The over/under is set at 237.5 for the matchup.

Pacers vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -18.5 237.5 -3030 +1300

Pacers vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (84.6%)

Pacers vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread 36 times this season (36-40-2).

The Wizards have 32 wins against the spread in 78 games this year.

This season, Pacers games have hit the over 42 times.

Wizards games this year have hit the over 51.3% of the time (40 out of 78 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Indiana has played better at home, covering 19 times in 38 home games, and 17 times in 40 road games.

In terms of point totals, the Pacers hit the over more often in home games, as they've gone over the total 21 times in 38 opportunities this season (55.3%). On the road, they have hit the over 21 times in 40 opportunities (52.5%).

This year, Washington is 17-23-0 at home against the spread (.425 winning percentage). On the road, it is 15-22-1 ATS (.395).

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have gone over 21 of 40 times at home (52.5%), and 19 of 38 on the road (50%).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 9.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 20.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 38.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Myles Turner is averaging 15.7 points, 6.6 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (second in league).

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16 points, 1.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 52.2% from the floor.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole is averaging 20.5 points, 3 boards and 4.5 assists for the Wizards.

The Wizards receive 13 points per game from Alex Sarr, plus 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

The Wizards are getting 9.6 points, 4.1 boards and 4.3 assists per game from Bub Carrington.

Per game, Kyshawn George gives the Wizards 8.6 points, 4.3 boards and 2.5 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

Justin Champagnie's numbers on the season are 7.9 points, 5.3 boards and 1 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.9% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

