Pacers vs. Wizards NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 24

Pacers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024

Sunday, November 24, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: MNMT and FDSIN

A pair of sliding teams hit the court when the Indiana Pacers (6-10) host the Washington Wizards (2-12) on Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. The Wizards are big, 12-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Pacers, who have lost three straight. The matchup has a point total of 241.5.

Pacers vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -12 241.5 -699 +500

Pacers vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (81.2%)

Pacers vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread six times this season (6-9-1).

The Wizards are 4-10-0 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Pacers have hit the over 12 times out of 14 chances this season.

The Wizards have gone over the point total 57.1% of the time this year (eight of 14 games with a set point total).

Indiana has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered four times in six opportunities at home, and it has covered two times in 10 opportunities in away games.

At home, the Pacers go over the over/under 100% of the time (six of six games). They've hit the over in 60% of road games (six of 10 contests).

Washington has the same winning percentage against the spread (.286) at home (2-5-0 record) and away (2-5-0) this year.

Wizards games have gone above the over/under 42.9% of the time at home (three of seven), and 71.4% of the time away (five of seven).

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 20.8 points, 6.4 boards and 3.6 assists.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 15.5 points, 8.5 assists and 3.4 boards.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 7.1 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 48% from the floor and 43.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

T.J. McConnell averages 9.9 points, 2.3 boards and 4.5 assists, shooting 56.3% from the floor.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Jordan Poole gives the Wizards 21.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also averages 1.9 steals (fourth in league) and 0.5 blocks.

The Wizards receive 12.5 points per game from Jonas Valanciunas, plus 7.9 boards and 2.2 assists.

The Wizards receive 14.1 points per game from Bilal Coulibaly, plus 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Per game, Alex Sarr gives the Wizards 9.5 points, 5.8 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 2 blocks (fourth in NBA).

Per game, Bub Carrington gives the Wizards 9.8 points, 4.1 boards and 4.8 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

