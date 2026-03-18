Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: KUNP and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (15-54) will attempt to end a 14-game losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (33-36) on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as heavy, 10.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on KUNP and FDSIN. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5 points.

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -10.5 234.5 -481 +370

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (68.1%)

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have covered the spread 37 times over 69 games with a set spread.

The Pacers have played 69 games, with 29 wins against the spread.

Trail Blazers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 36 times this season.

The Pacers have hit the over 47.8% of the time this season (33 of 69 games with a set point total).

Portland has done a better job covering the spread in home games (20-14-0) than it has in road tilts (17-18-0).

The Trail Blazers have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of games at home (64.7%) than away games (40%).

This season, Indiana is 18-16-0 at home against the spread (.529 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-24-0 ATS (.314).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pacers' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 17 of 34) compared to away (45.7%, 16 of 35).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 24 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field and 32.8% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Donovan Clingan averages 12 points, 11.6 boards and 2.2 assists.

Toumani Camara averages 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Jerami Grant is averaging 18.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 24 points, 6.7 boards and 3.9 assists per game. He is also sinking 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Per game, Andrew Nembhard gives the Pacers 17 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Pacers receive 11.3 points per game from Jarace Walker, plus 5.1 boards and 2.4 assists.

The Pacers receive 14 points per game from Ivica Zubac, plus 10.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Jay Huff's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 3.8 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. He is draining 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 31% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

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