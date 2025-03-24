Pacers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Monday, March 24, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and FDSNX

The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-31) are just 2-point underdogs as they look to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (41-29) on Monday, March 24, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSIN and FDSNX. The over/under in the matchup is 231.

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -2 231 -124 +106

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (52.9%)

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Pacers have compiled a 31-37-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Timberwolves' 72 games this year, they have 33 wins against the spread.

This season, Pacers games have hit the over 36 times out of 72 chances.

Timberwolves games this year have gone over the point total 56.9% of the time (41 out of 72 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Indiana has performed better when playing at home, covering 16 times in 33 home games, and 15 times in 37 road games.

The Pacers have eclipsed the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 18 of 33 home matchups (54.5%). On the road, they have hit the over in 18 of 37 games (48.6%).

Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .378 (14-22-1). Away, it is .543 (19-16-0).

Timberwolves games have gone above the over/under 62.2% of the time at home (23 of 37), and 51.4% of the time away (18 of 35).

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.9 points, 3.4 assists and 7 rebounds.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.4 points, 3.6 boards and 9.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.2 points, 4.5 assists and 2.4 boards.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 27.5 points, 5.8 boards and 4.6 assists per game. He is also sinking 44.2% of his shots from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4 triples (second in NBA).

The Timberwolves get 14.6 points per game from Naz Reid, plus 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

The Timberwolves are receiving 18.7 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Julius Randle.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 6 boards and 2.1 assists per game. He is making 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Per game, Rudy Gobert gets the Timberwolves 10.9 points, 10.3 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocks (seventh in NBA).

