Pacers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

Pacers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: Accor Arena -- Paris, France

Accor Arena -- Paris, France Coverage: NBA TV, KENS, and FDSIN

The San Antonio Spurs (19-22) are 2.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (24-19) on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at Accor Arena. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on NBA TV, KENS, and FDSIN. The matchup has an over/under set at 229 points.

Pacers vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -2.5 229 -154 +130

Pacers vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (68.9%)

Pacers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Pacers have compiled a 21-20-2 record against the spread this season.

The Spurs are 20-21-0 against the spread this season.

This season, 24 of the Pacers' games have gone over the point total out of 41 chances.

Spurs games this year have hit the over on 21 of 41 set point totals (51.2%).

Indiana sports a worse record against the spread in home games (9-9-1) than it does in road games (12-11-1).

In terms of point totals, the Pacers hit the over more often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total 12 times in 19 opportunities this season (63.2%). On the road, they have hit the over 12 times in 24 opportunities (50%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, San Antonio has a lower winning percentage at home (.455, 10-12-0 record) than away (.526, 10-9-0).

Spurs games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (11 of 22), and 52.6% of the time away (10 of 19).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 17.9 points, 8.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 52.3% from the floor and 40.5% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Myles Turner averages 15.5 points, 7.1 boards and 1.5 assists.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.3 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 10.2 points, 2.5 boards and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Spurs.

Chris Paul's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists per contest. He is draining 42% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

The Spurs get 12.3 points per game from Keldon Johnson, plus 5 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

The Spurs get 11.3 points per game from Julian Champagnie, plus 4.4 boards and 1.3 assists.

The Spurs receive 11.6 points per game from Stephon Castle, plus 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

