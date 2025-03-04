Pacers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

Pacers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: SCHN and FDSIN

The Houston Rockets (37-24) visit the Indiana Pacers (34-25) after losing seven road games in a row. The Pacers are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The over/under is 229.5 in the matchup.

Pacers vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -3.5 229.5 -166 +140

Pacers vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (57.3%)

Pacers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Pacers are 28-29-2 against the spread this season.

In the Rockets' 61 games this season, they have 33 wins against the spread.

This season, Pacers games have hit the over 33 times out of 61 chances.

Rockets games this season have gone over the total in 32 of 61 opportunities (52.5%).

Against the spread, Indiana has fared better at home, covering 14 times in 28 home games, and 14 times in 31 road games.

The Pacers have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (60.7%) than road tilts (51.6%).

Houston has performed better against the spread on the road (18-13-0) than at home (15-14-1) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Rockets games have finished over less frequently at home (12 of 30, 40%) than on the road (20 of 31, 64.5%).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.4 points, 3.5 boards and 8.8 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 20.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 52.3% from the floor and 41% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Myles Turner is averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (fifth in league).

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.2 points, 5.5 boards and 1.9 assists.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.4 boards.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 19.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He is also sinking 48.8% of his shots from the field.

The Rockets get 21.6 points per game from Jalen Green, plus 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

The Rockets get 13.9 points per game from Amen Thompson, plus 8.2 boards and 3.5 assists.

The Rockets get 14.4 points per game from Fred VanVleet, plus 3.9 boards and 5.8 assists.

The Rockets are receiving 13.5 points, 3.9 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Dillon Brooks.

