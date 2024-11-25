Pacers vs. Pelicans NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 25

Pacers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSIN

The New Orleans Pelicans (4-13) are underdogs (+6.5) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (7-10) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 25, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSIN. The matchup's over/under is set at 226.5.

Pacers vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -6.5 226.5 -270 +220

Pacers vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pelicans win (53.2%)

Pacers vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread six times this season (6-9-2).

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 5-12-0 this year.

Games involving the Pacers have hit the over 12 times this season.

The Pelicans have eclipsed the over/under 52.9% of the time this year (nine of 17 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Indiana has fared better at home, covering four times in seven home games, and two times in 10 road games.

In terms of over/unders, the Pacers hit the over more consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total six times in seven opportunities this season (85.7%). In away games, they have hit the over six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.556, 5-4-0 record) than on the road (.000, 0-8-0).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Pelicans' games have finished above the over/under at home (55.6%, five of nine) than on the road (50%, four of eight).

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.9 points, 6.4 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers on the season are 15.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest, shooting 37.9% from the floor and 30.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 18.7 points, 6.7 boards and 1.7 assists.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 7.3 boards and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

T.J. McConnell averages 10.1 points, 2.4 boards and 4.4 assists, shooting 56.6% from the floor.

Pelicans Leaders

Brandon Ingram averages 22.9 points for the Pelicans, plus 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Per game, Yves Missi gives the Pelicans 7 points, 6.9 boards and 1.6 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Per game, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl gets the Pelicans 7.7 points, 5.1 boards and 1.1 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Javonte Green's numbers on the season are 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He is making 43.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Pelicans are getting 10.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Jose Alvarado.

