Pacers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Pacers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Saturday, March 22, 2025 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and YES

The Indiana Pacers (40-29) are favored (by 9.5 points) to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (23-47) on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET. The point total for the matchup is 219.5.

Pacers vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -9.5 219.5 -405 +320

Pacers vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (75.5%)

Pacers vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Pacers are 31-36-2 against the spread this season.

The Nets have played 70 games, with 36 wins against the spread.

This season, 36 of the Pacers' games have gone over the point total out of 70 chances.

The Nets have gone over the point total 42.9% of the time this year (30 of 70 games with a set point total).

Indiana has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 16 times in 32 opportunities at home, and it has covered 15 times in 37 opportunities in road games.

The Pacers have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (56.2%) than road tilts (48.6%).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has had better results on the road (22-14-1) than at home (14-17-2).

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have finished over 15 of 33 times at home (45.5%), and 15 of 37 on the road (40.5%).

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 20.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 52.6% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers.

Myles Turner averages 15.5 points, 6.5 boards and 1.6 assists.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 2.3 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 51.5% from the floor.

Nets Leaders

Cameron Johnson averages 18.9 points for the Nets, plus 4.3 boards and 3.2 assists.

Nic Claxton averages 10 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is also sinking 54.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Nets are receiving 10.1 points, 3.7 boards and 2 assists per game from Keon Johnson.

Ziaire Williams averages 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is draining 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

The Nets get 8.9 points per game from Jalen Wilson, plus 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

