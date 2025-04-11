Pacers vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

Pacers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and FDSFL

The Indiana Pacers (49-31) bring a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Orlando Magic (40-40), winners of four straight. The Pacers are favorites (-8) in the contest, which begins at 7 p.m. ET (on FDSIN and FDSFL) on Friday, April 11, 2025. The over/under is set at 217.5 for the matchup.

Pacers vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -8 217.5 -300 +245

Pacers vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (56.6%)

Pacers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Pacers have put together a 36-42-2 record against the spread this season.

The Magic have 40 wins against the spread in 80 games this year.

Pacers games have gone over the total 42 times this season.

Magic games this season have hit the over on 33 of 80 set point totals (41.2%).

Against the spread, Indiana has played better at home, covering 19 times in 40 home games, and 17 times in 40 road games.

In home games, the Pacers eclipse the total 52.5% of the time (21 of 40 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of road games (21 of 40 contests).

Against the spread, Orlando has been better at home (22-19-0) than away (18-21-0).

In terms of the over/under, Magic games have gone over 16 of 41 times at home (39%), and 17 of 39 on the road (43.6%).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 boards and 9.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 20.2 points, 6.9 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Myles Turner averages 15.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 48% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

T.J. McConnell averages 9.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 51.9% from the field.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 24.2 points for the Magic, plus 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

The Magic are getting 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Paolo Banchero.

Per game, Wendell Carter Jr. gives the Magic 9.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Magic receive 7.1 points per game from Goga Bitadze, plus 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

The Magic are receiving 9.1 points, 2.8 boards and 3 assists per game from Anthony Black.

