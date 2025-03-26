Pacers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

Pacers vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSIN

The Los Angeles Lakers (43-28) are underdogs (+1.5) in their attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (42-29) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSIN. The point total in the matchup is set at 234.5.

Pacers vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -1.5 234.5 -120 +102

Pacers vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (58.7%)

Pacers vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Pacers are 32-37-2 against the spread this season.

In the Lakers' 71 games this season, they have 39 wins against the spread.

Pacers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 36 times this season.

Lakers games this season have hit the over 35 times in 71 opportunities (49.3%).

Indiana sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (17-16-1) than it does on the road (15-21-1).

Looking at point totals, the Pacers hit the over more often at home, as they've gone over the total 18 times in 34 opportunities this season (52.9%). In away games, they have hit the over 18 times in 37 opportunities (48.6%).

This year, Los Angeles is 24-13-0 at home against the spread (.649 winning percentage). Away, it is 15-17-2 ATS (.441).

Lakers games have finished above the over/under 45.9% of the time at home (17 of 37), and 52.9% of the time away (18 of 34).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.5 points, 3.6 boards and 9.1 assists.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.8 points, 7 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Myles Turner averages 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.4 boards.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 24.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. He is also sinking 51.6% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 triples.

Per game, Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 19.7 points, 4.5 boards and 5.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 27.7 points, 8.5 boards and 7.8 assists per game. He is draining 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 treys.

The Lakers receive 13 points per game from Rui Hachimura, plus 5.1 boards and 1.4 assists.

The Lakers get 9.5 points per game from Dalton Knecht, plus 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.