Pacers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

Pacers vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN, SportsNet LA, and WTHR-13

The Indiana Pacers (16-56) are heavy underdogs (by 11.5 points) to stop a nine-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (46-26) on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5.

Pacers vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -11.5 238.5 -699 +500

Pacers vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (70.1%)

Pacers vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 40 times this season (40-31-1).

The Pacers have 32 wins against the spread in 72 games this season.

Lakers games have gone over the total 37 times this season.

Pacers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time (36 out of 72 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Los Angeles has a better record against the spread (20-14-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-17-0).

The Lakers have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of home games (60%) than games on the road (43.2%).

This season, Indiana is 19-16-0 at home against the spread (.543 winning percentage). Away, it is 13-24-0 ATS (.351).

Pacers games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (18 times out of 35) than away (18 of 37) this year.

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 33.4 points, 7.9 boards and 8.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4 made treys (first in league).

LeBron James is averaging 21 points, 6.9 assists and 5.9 boards.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 23.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 67.2% from the field (second in league).

Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam is averaging 24 points, 6.6 boards and 3.8 assists for the Pacers.

Per game, Andrew Nembhard gives the Pacers 17.1 points, 2.9 boards and 7.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Jarace Walker averages 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is making 41.9% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Per game, Jay Huff provides the Pacers 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocks (second in NBA).

Per game, T.J. McConnell gives the Pacers 9.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

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