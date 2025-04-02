Pacers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (19-56) are heavy underdogs (-14.5) as they try to break a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (44-31) on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSIN and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 225 points.

Pacers vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -14.5 225 -1000 +660

Pacers vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (81.7%)

Pacers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread 34 times over 75 games with a set spread.

The Hornets have played 75 games, with 34 wins against the spread.

This season, Pacers games have hit the over 39 times.

Hornets games this season have gone over the total in 28 of 75 opportunities (37.3%).

Indiana owns a better record against the spread at home (18-17-1) than it does in away games (16-22-1).

The Pacers have eclipsed the over/under more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 19 of 36 home matchups (52.8%). On the road, they have hit the over in 20 of 39 games (51.3%).

This season, Charlotte is 18-17-3 at home against the spread (.474 winning percentage). Away, it is 16-19-2 ATS (.432).

Hornets games have finished above the over/under 28.9% of the time at home (11 of 38), and 45.9% of the time on the road (17 of 37).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 52% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Myles Turner is averaging 15.4 points, 1.6 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per game.

T.J. McConnell averages 9.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 52.1% from the floor.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges gets the Hornets 20.6 points, 7.8 boards and 4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is draining 61.2% of his shots from the floor.

Moussa Diabate averages 5.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists. He is making 59.1% of his shots from the field.

The Hornets are getting 8 points, 8 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Jusuf Nurkic.

Josh Green averages 7.5 points, 2.6 boards and 1.6 assists. He is draining 42.9% of his shots from the field and 39% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

