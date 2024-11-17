Pacers vs. Heat NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 17

Pacers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and FDSSUN

The Indiana Pacers (5-7) are favored by 2.5 points against the Miami Heat (5-6) on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FDSIN and FDSSUN. The over/under is set at 228.5 for the matchup.

Pacers vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -2.5 228.5 -154 +130

Pacers vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (53.6%)

Pacers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Pacers are 5-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Heat have five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

This season, Pacers games have hit the over eight times out of 11 chances.

Heat games this year have eclipsed the over/under 54.5% of the time (six out of 11 games with a set point total).

Indiana has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (3-2-0) than it has in road tilts (2-4-1).

The Pacers have hit the over on the over/under in five of five home games (100%), compared to three of seven road games (42.9%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.000, 0-4-0 record) than on the road (.714, 5-2-0).

Looking at the over/under, Heat games have finished over less often at home (two of four, 50%) than away (four of seven, 57.1%).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 3.8 boards and 8.5 assists per game, shooting 40% from the field and 28.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 19.9 points, 6.4 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 54.7% from the floor and 45.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Myles Turner averages 16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 56.3% from the field.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 16.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He is also sinking 42.7% of his shots from the field.

The Heat are getting 24.5 points, 5 boards and 5.3 assists per game from Tyler Herro.

Terry Rozier's numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 4.2 boards and 3.9 assists per game. He is sinking 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 triples.

The Heat are getting 16.1 points, 4.8 boards and 4.9 assists per game from Jimmy Butler.

Nikola Jovic's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

