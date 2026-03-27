Pacers vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

Pacers vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (37-36) are 9-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (16-57) on Friday, March 27, 2026 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSIN and FDSSC. The matchup's over/under is set at 235.5.

Pacers vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -9 235.5 -375 +300

Pacers vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (71%)

Pacers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 39 times this season (39-34-0).

In the Pacers' 73 games this year, they have 33 wins against the spread.

Clippers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 40 times this season.

The Pacers have gone over the point total 50.7% of the time this year (37 of 73 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread (20-16-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (19-18-0).

The Clippers have exceeded the total in 20 of 36 home games (55.6%), compared to 20 of 37 road games (54.1%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.556, 20-16-0 record) than on the road (.351, 13-24-0).

In terms of the over/under, Pacers games have finished over 19 of 36 times at home (52.8%), and 18 of 37 on the road (48.6%).

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard averages 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 48% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

John Collins' numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 5.3 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 55.2% from the floor and 40.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 18.6 points, 2.4 assists and 5.6 boards.

Darius Garland is averaging 18.9 points, 2.4 boards and 6.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Per game, Pascal Siakam gives the Pacers 23.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Andrew Nembhard averages 17.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists. He is also draining 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Jarace Walker's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He is draining 42% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

The Pacers receive 9.5 points per game from Jay Huff, plus 3.8 boards and 1.3 assists.

Per game, T.J. McConnell gets the Pacers 9.4 points, 2.2 boards and 5.1 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

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