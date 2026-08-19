Oronde Gadsden II 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Oronde Gadsden II put up 82.4 fantasy points last season, 20th among all NFL tight ends. The Los Angeles Chargers TE is currently the 12th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

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Oronde Gadsden II Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Gadsden's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 70.2 177 19 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 86.9 132 12

Oronde Gadsden II 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 7 versus the Indianapolis Colts, Gadsden put up a season-high 22.4 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: seven receptions, 164 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Broncos 4.6 7 5 46 0 Week 4 @Giants 1.6 3 2 16 0 Week 5 Commanders 1.4 1 1 14 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 4.8 8 7 68 0 Week 7 Colts 22.4 9 7 164 1 Week 8 Vikings 13.7 5 5 77 1 Week 9 @Titans 6.8 5 5 68 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Oronde Gadsden II vs. Other Chargers Receivers

The Chargers called a pass on 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Gadsden's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Oronde Gadsden II 69 49 664 3 14 Ladd McConkey 106 66 789 6 14 Quentin Johnston 85 51 735 8 15 Tre Harris 43 30 324 1 4

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