Orioles vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 3:18 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Orioles vs White Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (3-6) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-5)

Date: Monday, April 6, 2026

Monday, April 6, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and MASN

Orioles vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-142) | CHW: (+120)

BAL: (-142) | CHW: (+120) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+115) | CHW: +1.5 (-138)

BAL: -1.5 (+115) | CHW: +1.5 (-138) Total: 9 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Orioles vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Orioles) vs Grant Taylor (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

Taylor will take the ball for the White Sox. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Orioles. Taylor has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox covered in both chances. The White Sox were named the moneyline underdog for two Taylor starts this season -- they won both.

Orioles vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (60.3%)

Orioles vs White Sox Moneyline

The Orioles vs White Sox moneyline has Baltimore as a -142 favorite, while Chicago is a +120 underdog at home.

Orioles vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +115 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -138.

The over/under for the Orioles versus White Sox contest on April 6 has been set at 9, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

Baltimore has been listed as a favorite of -142 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in five of their nine opportunities.

The Orioles are 2-7-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have compiled a 4-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Chicago has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The White Sox have played in nine games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total seven times (7-2-0).

The White Sox have covered 44.4% of their games this season, going 4-5-0 ATS.

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 12 hits and an OBP of .429 to go with a slugging percentage of .457. All three of those stats rank first among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .343 batting average, as well.

He is 19th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Gunnar Henderson is hitting .216 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks, while slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 118th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman has collected seven base hits, an OBP of .440 and a slugging percentage of .524 this season.

Rutschman heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Dylan Beavers has been key for Baltimore with eight hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .462.

Beavers brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a home run and two RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has an on-base percentage of .389 and a slugging percentage of .552. Both lead the White Sox. He's batting .276.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Munetaka Murakami has racked up seven hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .226 while slugging .613 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He is 107th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Colson Montgomery is batting .226 with two home runs and four walks.

Chase Meidroth is batting .200 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

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