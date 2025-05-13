Orioles vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Baltimore Orioles play the Minnesota Twins.

Orioles vs Twins Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (15-24) vs. Minnesota Twins (21-20)

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 3:35 p.m. ET

3:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN2 and MNNT

Orioles vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-118) | MIN: (-100)

BAL: (-118) | MIN: (-100) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-210) | MIN: -1.5 (+172)

BAL: +1.5 (-210) | MIN: -1.5 (+172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich (Orioles) - 1-3, 5.55 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 2-2, 4.01 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Cade Povich (1-3) to the mound, while Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2) will answer the bell for the Twins. Povich's team is 1-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Povich's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The Twins have a 4-2-0 ATS record in Richardson's six starts that had a set spread. The Twins were named the moneyline underdog for one Richardson start this season -- they lost.

Orioles vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (50.3%)

Orioles vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is a -100 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -118 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Twins are +172 to cover, while the Orioles are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles vs Twins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Orioles-Twins contest on May 14, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Orioles vs Twins Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Baltimore has come away with a win nine times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 18 of their 39 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Orioles are 13-26-0 against the spread in their 39 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have a 5-7 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.7% of those games).

Minnesota is 3-3 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

In the 40 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-23-3).

The Twins have a 21-19-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.5% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins has 30 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .340. He has a .229 batting average and a slugging percentage of .435.

He ranks 115th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .303 with four doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .395.

Adley Rutschman has 27 hits this season and has a slash line of .203/.298/.338.

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.473) and total hits (34) this season.

Henderson enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has a slugging percentage of .520 and has 39 hits, both team-high marks for the Twins. He's batting .264 and with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 65th, his on-base percentage is 112th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Trevor Larnach is hitting .245 with four doubles, six home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualified players, he is 94th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Ty France has accumulated a .325 on-base percentage and a .373 slugging percentage, both team-high averages for the Twins.

Harrison Bader is hitting .298 with five doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Orioles vs Twins Head to Head

5/8/2025: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/7/2025: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/6/2025: 9-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/29/2024: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/28/2024: 9-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/27/2024: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/17/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/16/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/15/2024: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/9/2023: 15-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

