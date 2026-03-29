Orioles vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Baltimore Orioles versus the Minnesota Twins is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Orioles vs Twins Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (1-1) vs. Minnesota Twins (1-1)

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and Twins.TV

Orioles vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-146) | MIN: (+124)

BAL: (-146) | MIN: (+124) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-178)

BAL: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Orioles vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Orioles will call on Shane Baz against the Twins and Bailey Ober. Baz and his team were 15-16-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Baz and his team won 52.9% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 9-8. Last season Ober and his team went 13-13-0 against the spread when he pitched. Ober and his team put together a 7-8 record in the 15 games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Orioles vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (53.1%)

Orioles vs Twins Moneyline

The Orioles vs Twins moneyline has Baltimore as a -146 favorite, while Minnesota is a +124 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and Baltimore is +146 to cover the runline.

Orioles vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for Orioles-Twins on March 29 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Twins Betting Trends

The Orioles won in 31, or 49.2%, of the 63 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Baltimore came away with a win nine times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents hit the over in 65 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The Twins won 26 of the 67 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (38.8%).

Minnesota went 8-17 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (32%).

The Twins combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times last season for a 72-78-7 record against the over/under.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso had 170 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .524 last season.

Taylor Ward slashed .228/.317/.475 and finished with an OPS of .792.

Gunnar Henderson ended last season with an OBP of .349 while batting .274 with 62 walks and 85 runs scored.

Adley Rutschman slashed .220/.307/.366 and finished with an OPS of .673.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton had an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .551 while racking up 129 hits last season.

Josh Bell hit .237 with 16 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 57 walks.

Trevor Larnach had 24 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .250 last season.

Brooks Lee hit .236 with 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

Orioles vs Twins Head to Head

3/28/2026: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/26/2026: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/15/2025: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-0 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/14/2025: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-6 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/14/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2025: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/7/2025: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/6/2025: 9-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/29/2024: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/28/2024: 9-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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