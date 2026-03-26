Orioles vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 26

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB Opening Day on Thursday features the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Minnesota Twins.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Orioles vs Twins Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (0-0) vs. Minnesota Twins (0-0)

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and MNNT

Orioles vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-134) | MIN: (+116)

BAL: (-134) | MIN: (+116) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+158) | MIN: +1.5 (-192)

BAL: -1.5 (+158) | MIN: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Orioles vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Joe Ryan (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Orioles will look to Trevor Rogers against the Twins and Joe Ryan. Rogers and his team were 13-5-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Rogers and his team were 5-1 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season Ryan and his team went 13-17-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Ryan and his team went 2-5 in games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Orioles vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (52.6%)

Orioles vs Twins Moneyline

The Orioles vs Twins moneyline has Baltimore as a -134 favorite, while Minnesota is a +116 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Orioles. The Twins are -192 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are +158.

Orioles vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Twins game on March 26 has been set at 8.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Twins Betting Trends

The Orioles were victorious in 31, or 49.2%, of the 63 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last season Baltimore came away with a win 14 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents hit the over in 65 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The Twins won 38.8% of the games last season they were the underdog on the moneyline (26-41).

Minnesota went 13-19 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (40.6%).

The Twins combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times last season for a 72-78-7 record against the over/under.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso had 170 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .524 last season.

Taylor Ward slashed .228/.317/.475 and finished with an OPS of .792.

Gunnar Henderson collected 158 hits last season and finished with a .349 OBP.

Jackson Holliday slashed .242/.314/.375 and finished with an OPS of .690.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton put up an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .551 while collecting 129 hits last season.

Josh Bell hit .237 with 16 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 57 walks.

Trevor Larnach hit .250 with 24 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 53 walks a season ago.

Brooks Lee hit .236 with 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

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