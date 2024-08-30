Orioles vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 30

Odds updated as of 8:13 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the Colorado Rockies.

Orioles vs Rockies Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (77-58) vs. Colorado Rockies (50-85)

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: MASN2

Orioles vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-142) | COL: (+120)

BAL: (-142) | COL: (+120) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (-100) | COL: +1.5 (-120)

BAL: -1.5 (-100) | COL: +1.5 (-120) Total: 11 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Orioles vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Albert Suarez (Orioles) - 6-4, 3.18 ERA vs Austin Gomber (Rockies) - 4-9, 4.70 ERA

The Orioles will look to Albert Suarez (6-4) versus the Rockies and Austin Gomber (4-9). Suarez and his team are 9-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Suarez's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-4). The Rockies have a 13-12-0 record against the spread in Gomber's starts. The Rockies have a 10-15 record in Gomber's 25 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (70.4%)

Orioles vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -142 favorite on the road.

Orioles vs Rockies Spread

The Orioles are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are -100 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -120.

Orioles vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Rockies game on August 30 has been set at 11, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Orioles vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 57, or 60.6%, of the 94 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Baltimore has been victorious 30 times in 56 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 72 of their 127 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Orioles have posted a record of 71-56-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 128 total times this season. They've finished 47-81 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Colorado has a 40-63 record (winning only 38.8% of its games).

The Rockies have played in 133 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-63-1).

The Rockies have a 65-68-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.9% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 146 hits and an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .534. He's batting .278.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Anthony Santander is batting .236 with 20 doubles, two triples, 38 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 106th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Santander has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with three walks.

Adley Rutschman has collected 124 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .266 with a .340 OBP and 50 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has put up an on-base percentage of .335 and has 128 hits, both team-best marks for the Rockies. He's batting .274 and slugging .481.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 32nd, his on-base percentage is 45th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Doyle brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Ezequiel Tovar's .470 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .273 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Ryan McMahon has 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 60 walks while hitting .244.

Charlie Blackmon has 19 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 walks while hitting .249.

