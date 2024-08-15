Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 15

Odds updated as of 6:14 p.m.

The Baltimore Orioles versus the Boston Red Sox is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Orioles vs Red Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (71-50) vs. Boston Red Sox (63-56)

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024

Thursday, August 15, 2024 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN

Orioles vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-152) | BOS: (+128)

BAL: (-152) | BOS: (+128) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+140) | BOS: +1.5 (-170)

BAL: -1.5 (+140) | BOS: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Orioles vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin (Orioles) - 8-7, 3.83 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Red Sox) - 5-7, 4.44 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Zach Eflin (8-7) to the mound, while Nick Pivetta (5-7) will answer the bell for the Red Sox. Eflin's team is 14-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Eflin's team has been victorious in 56.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-7. The Red Sox have an 8-10-0 ATS record in Pivetta's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox have a 3-3 record in Pivetta's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (57.1%)

Orioles vs Red Sox Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +128 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Red Sox Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +140 to cover the runline, with the Red Sox being -170.

Orioles versus Red Sox, on August 15, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Orioles vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 88 games this season and have come away with the win 54 times (61.4%) in those contests.

Baltimore has a record of 26-18 when favored by -152 or more this year.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 66 of 114 chances this season.

The Orioles are 63-51-0 against the spread in their 114 games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox have put together a 28-26 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 51.9% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Boston has a 6-10 record (winning only 37.5% of its games).

The Red Sox have played in 118 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-49-5).

The Red Sox have put together a 56-62-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.5% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 136 hits and an OBP of .373, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .552. He's batting .288.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Anthony Santander is hitting .242 with 19 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs and 38 walks, while slugging .535 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He is 94th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging in the majors.

Adley Rutschman has 117 hits this season and has a slash line of .269/.335/.428.

Rutschman heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with two doubles and two RBI.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .279 with a .357 OBP and 48 RBI for Baltimore this season.

O'Hearn enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .625 with two walks and two RBI.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has a team-best .500 slugging percentage. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Rafael Devers has collected 121 hits with a .380 OBP to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .299 while slugging .585.

He is currently eighth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 16 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .263.

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .267 with 24 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks.

Orioles vs Red Sox Head to Head

5/29/2024: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/28/2024: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/27/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/11/2024: 9-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/10/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/9/2024: 7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/1/2023: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/30/2023: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/29/2023: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/28/2023: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

