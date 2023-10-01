Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for October 1

Odds updated as of 11:37 AM

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Orioles vs Red Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (101-60) vs. Boston Red Sox (77-84)

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN

Orioles vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-164) | BOS: (+138)

BAL: (-164) | BOS: (+138) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+125) | BOS: +1.5 (-150)

BAL: -1.5 (+125) | BOS: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Orioles vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 12-7, 2.86 ERA vs Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 5-10, 5.31 ERA

The Orioles will give the ball to Kyle Bradish (12-7, 2.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Houck (5-10, 5.31 ERA). Bradish's team is 17-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bradish's team has won 76.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (13-4). The Red Sox have an 8-12-0 ATS record in Houck's 20 starts with a set spread. The Red Sox are 2-12 in Houck's 14 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (62.1%)

Orioles vs Red Sox Moneyline

The Orioles vs Red Sox moneyline has Baltimore as a -164 favorite, while Boston is a +138 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Red Sox Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+125 to cover) on the runline. Boston is -150 to cover.

Orioles versus Red Sox, on October 1, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Orioles vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (68.4%) in those games.

Baltimore has a record of 26-7 when favored by -164 or more this year.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 77 of their 155 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles are 90-65-0 against the spread in their 155 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have won 35 of the 80 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (43.8%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Boston has a record of 10-6 (62.5%).

The Red Sox have played in 159 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-74-5).

The Red Sox have a 73-86-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.9% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman leads Baltimore with an OBP of .373, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .436. He's batting .277 on the season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Rutschman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 143 hits. He is batting .257 this season and has 66 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 83rd, his on-base percentage 74th, and his slugging percentage 24th.

Anthony Santander has collected 150 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Santander has recorded a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Austin Hays has 16 home runs, 67 RBI and a batting average of .273 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has racked up 156 hits with a .499 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .269 and with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Justin Turner is hitting .277 with 31 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 26th, his on-base percentage is 41st, and he is 56th in slugging.

Masataka Yoshida has 32 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 34 walks while batting .288.

Alex Verdugo has 37 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .262.

Orioles vs Red Sox Head to Head

9/30/2023: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/29/2023: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/28/2023: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/10/2023: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/9/2023: 13-12 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

13-12 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/8/2023: 11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/26/2023: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/25/2023: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-6 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/24/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/30/2023: 10-9 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

