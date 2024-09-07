Orioles vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Orioles vs Rays Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (82-60) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (69-72)

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN

Orioles vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-174) | TB: (+146)

BAL: (-174) | TB: (+146) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+120) | TB: +1.5 (-144)

BAL: -1.5 (+120) | TB: +1.5 (-144) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Orioles vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin (Orioles) - 10-7, 3.60 ERA vs Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 7-6, 3.76 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Zach Eflin (10-7) to the mound, while Ryan Pepiot (7-6) will take the ball for the Rays. When Eflin starts, his team is 16-8-0 against the spread this season. Eflin's team has won 61.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-7). The Rays are 8-13-0 ATS in Pepiot's 21 starts that had a set spread. The Rays are 3-4 in Pepiot's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (55.8%)

Orioles vs Rays Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -174 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +146 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Orioles. The Rays are -144 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are +120.

Orioles vs Rays Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Orioles-Rays on Sept. 7, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.

Orioles vs Rays Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 62, or 61.4%, of the 101 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 17-9 when favored by -174 or more this year.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 76 of 134 chances this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread record of 76-58-0 in 134 games with a line this season.

The Rays have won 44.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (32-40).

Tampa Bay is 1-5 (winning only 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer.

The Rays have played in 141 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-72-5).

The Rays have gone 74-67-0 ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in OBP (.368), slugging percentage (.543) and total hits (156) this season. He has a .282 batting average.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Henderson will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .275 with a double, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Anthony Santander has 23 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 48 walks. He's batting .241 and slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .310.

His batting average is 98th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 99th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Adley Rutschman has collected 128 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .265 with a .340 OBP and 53 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has an on-base percentage of .333, a slugging percentage of .408, and has 141 hits, all club-highs for the Rays (while batting .275).

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 28th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Christopher Morel is batting .197 with nine doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .356 with an on-base percentage of .296.

He is 134th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Brandon Lowe is batting .242 with 19 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks.

Jose Caballero is hitting .228 with 23 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Orioles vs Rays Head to Head

9/6/2024: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/11/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/10/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/9/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/10/2024: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/9/2024: 9-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2024: 5-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/7/2024: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/2/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/1/2024: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

