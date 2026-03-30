Orioles vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Baltimore Orioles play the Texas Rangers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Orioles vs Rangers Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (2-1) vs. Texas Rangers (2-1)

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and RSN

Orioles vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-124) | TEX: (+106)

BAL: (-124) | TEX: (+106) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+152) | TEX: +1.5 (-184)

BAL: -1.5 (+152) | TEX: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Chris Bassitt against the Rangers and Jack Leiter. In 31 games he pitched with a spread last season, Bassitt and his team finished with an 18-13-0 record ATS. Bassitt and his team were 9-8 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season when Leiter pitched his team finished 17-12-0 against the spread. Leiter and his team went 7-14 in the 21 games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Orioles vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (50.6%)

Orioles vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -124 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Orioles. The Rangers are -184 to cover, and the Orioles are +152.

Orioles vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Orioles-Rangers on March 30, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

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Orioles vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Orioles were chosen as favorites in 63 games last year and walked away with the win 31 times (49.2%) in those games.

Last season Baltimore came away with a win 22 times in 42 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents hit the over in 65 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The Rangers finished 31-48 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 39.2% of those games).

Texas went 15-34 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (30.6%).

The Rangers played in 161 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-88-2).

Orioles Player Leaders

Last season, Pete Alonso finished with 170 hits and a slugging percentage of .524.

Taylor Ward slashed .228/.317/.475 and finished with an OPS of .792.

Gunnar Henderson ended last season with an OBP of .349 while batting .274 with 62 walks and 85 runs scored.

Adley Rutschman slashed .220/.307/.366 and finished with an OPS of .673.

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo put up a slugging percentage of .436 with 154 hits a season ago.

Wyatt Langford had an OBP of .344 while batting .241.

Corey Seager had 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 58 walks while hitting .271 last season.

Josh Smith hit .251 with 23 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 55 walks.

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