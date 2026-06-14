Orioles vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the San Diego Padres.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Orioles vs Padres Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (34-38) vs. San Diego Padres (36-33)

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Sunday, June 14, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and Padres.TV

Orioles vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-124) | SD: (+106)

BAL: (-124) | SD: (+106) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+162) | SD: +1.5 (-196)

BAL: -1.5 (+162) | SD: +1.5 (-196) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 3-6, 6.15 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Padres) - 3-3, 4.33 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Trevor Rogers (3-6) versus the Padres and Walker Buehler (3-3). Rogers' team is 4-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rogers' team is 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Padres have a 9-4-0 ATS record in Buehler's 13 starts with a set spread. The Padres have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Buehler's starts this season, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

Orioles vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (50.6%)

Orioles vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -124 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Padres are +162 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -196.

Orioles vs Padres Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Orioles-Padres on June 14, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Padres Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 17, or 51.5%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Baltimore has been victorious 14 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 43 of their 72 opportunities.

The Orioles are 35-37-0 against the spread in their 72 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres are 16-17 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.5% of those games).

San Diego is 10-14 (winning 41.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Padres have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 31 times this season for a 31-37-1 record against the over/under.

The Padres have put together a 37-32-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.6% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.474) and total hits (69) this season. He's batting .252 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 76th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Alonso has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a double, three home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Taylor Ward leads Baltimore in OBP (.407) this season, fueled by 67 hits. He's batting .259 while slugging .355.

He ranks 68th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging in the major leagues.

Adley Rutschman has 50 hits this season and has a slash line of .270/.349/.492.

Gunnar Henderson has been key for Baltimore with 66 hits, an OBP of .294 plus a slugging percentage of .417.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts is batting .231 with four doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 128th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets' 46 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .230 while slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He ranks 119th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Manny Machado is hitting .178 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s .346 OBP and .347 slugging percentage both pace his team.

Orioles vs Padres Head to Head

6/13/2026: 9-3 SD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

9-3 SD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/12/2026: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2025: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/2/2025: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/1/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/28/2024: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/27/2024: 9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/26/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/16/2023: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/15/2023: 10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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