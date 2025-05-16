Orioles vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals.

Orioles vs Nationals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (15-27) vs. Washington Nationals (18-27)

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Friday, May 16, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and MASN2

Orioles vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-130) | WSH: (+110)

BAL: (-130) | WSH: (+110) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+160) | WSH: +1.5 (-194)

BAL: -1.5 (+160) | WSH: +1.5 (-194) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Orioles vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich (Orioles) - 1-3, 5.55 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 2-4, 3.59 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cade Povich (1-3) for the Orioles and MacKenzie Gore (2-4) for the Nationals. Povich's team is 1-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Povich's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The Nationals have gone 4-5-0 ATS in Gore's nine starts with a set spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Gore's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Orioles vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (54.5%)

Orioles vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Nationals, Baltimore is the favorite at -130, and Washington is +110 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +160 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -194.

Orioles vs Nationals Over/Under

Orioles versus Nationals, on May 16, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Orioles vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 24 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (37.5%) in those contests.

This season Baltimore has come away with a win five times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 42 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Orioles have posted a record of 13-29-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have a 15-18 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.5% of those games).

Washington is 11-15 (winning 42.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 43 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-21-1).

The Nationals have a 22-21-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.2% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore with an OBP of .335 this season while batting .232 with 20 walks and 21 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .451.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Mullins will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .295 with four doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .518 with an on-base percentage of .378.

O'Hearn has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .235 with three walks.

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 38 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .479.

Adley Rutschman has four home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .200 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has a .523 slugging percentage, which paces the Nationals. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 40th and he is 20th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams has racked up 40 hits with a .379 OBP to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .317 while slugging .548.

He is ninth in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Nathaniel Lowe has seven doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .226.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .285 with six doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Orioles vs Nationals Head to Head

4/24/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/23/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/22/2025: 7-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/13/2024: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/8/2024: 7-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/7/2024: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/27/2023: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/26/2023: 1-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

1-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/19/2023: 4-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

