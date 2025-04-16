Orioles vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the Cleveland Guardians.

Orioles vs Guardians Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (6-10) vs. Cleveland Guardians (9-7)

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN2 and CLEG

Orioles vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-120) | CLE: (+102)

BAL: (-120) | CLE: (+102) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+168) | CLE: +1.5 (-205)

BAL: -1.5 (+168) | CLE: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 1-2, 8.16 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 1-0, 3.46 ERA

The probable pitchers are Dean Kremer (1-2) for the Orioles and Gavin Williams (1-0) for the Guardians. Kremer's team is 1-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kremer's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Williams starts, the Guardians have gone 2-1-0 against the spread. The Guardians were the moneyline underdog for one Williams start this season -- they lost.

Orioles vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (51.1%)

Orioles vs Guardians Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Guardians reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-120) and Cleveland as the underdog (+102) on the road.

Orioles vs Guardians Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +168 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -205.

Orioles vs Guardians Over/Under

Orioles versus Guardians, on April 16, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Orioles vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in seven games this season and have come away with the win two times (28.6%) in those contests.

This year Baltimore has won two of five games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of their 16 opportunities.

The Orioles have an against the spread mark of 5-11-0 in 16 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have put together a 3-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

Cleveland has a 2-4 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 16 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total eight times (8-8-0).

The Guardians have collected a 7-9-0 record ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins has 15 hits and an OBP of .435 to go with a slugging percentage of .620. All three of those stats are best among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .300 batting average, as well.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he is 35th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Adley Rutschman has two doubles, three home runs and seven walks. He's batting .237 and slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualifying batters, he is 93rd in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Tyler O'Neill is batting .265 with a .490 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .275 with a .356 OBP and one RBI for Baltimore this season.

O'Hearn enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .214 with two walks.

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan has accumulated a .391 on-base percentage and a .492 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .333.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Kwan heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .391 with two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Jose Ramirez's 13 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .250 while slugging .519 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 77th, his on-base percentage is 85th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .176 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.

Carlos Santana is hitting .246 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Orioles vs Guardians Head to Head

4/15/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/4/2024: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/3/2024: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-4 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/1/2024: 10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/26/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/25/2024: 10-8 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

10-8 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/24/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/24/2023: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/23/2023: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

