Orioles vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 4:17 p.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the Cleveland Guardians.

Orioles vs Guardians Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (6-9) vs. Cleveland Guardians (8-7)

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: TBS, MASN2, and CLEG

Orioles vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-152) | CLE: (+128)

BAL: (-152) | CLE: (+128) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+146) | CLE: +1.5 (-176)

BAL: -1.5 (+146) | CLE: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Orioles vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Orioles) - 0-3, 8.78 ERA vs Logan Allen (Guardians) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA

The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (0-3) for the Orioles and Logan Allen (0-1) for the Guardians. Morton and his team have yet to cover the spread in any of their three chances this season. Morton's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Allen has started two games with set spreads, and the Guardians failed to cover in both opportunities. The Guardians were named the moneyline underdog for one Allen start this season -- they lost.

Orioles vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (62%)

Orioles vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Orioles, Cleveland is the underdog at +128, and Baltimore is -152 playing at home.

Orioles vs Guardians Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Orioles are +146 to cover, and the Guardians are -176.

Orioles vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Orioles-Guardians on April 15, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Orioles vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in two of the six contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Baltimore has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -152.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by bookmakers in nine of 15 chances this season.

The Orioles are 5-10-0 against the spread in their 15 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have won 28.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (2-5).

Cleveland has a record of 1-2 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer (33.3%).

The Guardians have played in 15 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-8-0).

The Guardians have covered 40% of their games this season, going 6-9-0 ATS.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore in OBP (.414) and total hits (13) this season. He's batting .277 batting average while slugging .553.

Among qualified hitters, he is 59th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Adley Rutschman leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.463) thanks to five extra-base hits. He's batting .259 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging in the major leagues.

Rutschman heads into this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .237 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Tyler O'Neill has collected 13 base hits, an OBP of .365 and a slugging percentage of .533 this season.

Jordan Westburg has three home runs, four RBI and a batting average of .231 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan has put up a team-high OBP (.375) and slugging percentage (.441). He's batting .322.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Kwan takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Kyle Manzardo paces his team with nine hits. He has a batting average of .196 while slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .339.

His batting average ranks 135th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 66th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Jose Ramirez is hitting .229 with two doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Carlos Santana is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

