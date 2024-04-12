Orioles vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The Milwaukee Brewers are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, up against the Baltimore Orioles.

Brewers vs Orioles Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (8-3) vs. Baltimore Orioles (8-4)

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: BSWI

Brewers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-110) | BAL: (-106)

MIL: (-110) | BAL: (-106) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+155) | BAL: +1.5 (-188)

MIL: -1.5 (+155) | BAL: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Brewers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 1-0, 3.09 ERA vs Tyler Wells (Orioles) - 0-1, 4.76 ERA

The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (1-0) for the Brewers and Tyler Wells (0-1) for the Orioles. Peralta has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Peralta's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Wells has started two games with set spreads, and the Orioles failed to cover in both chances. The Orioles have not been a moneyline underdog when Wells starts this season.

Brewers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (52.4%)

Brewers vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -110 favorite on the road.

Brewers vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Orioles are -188 to cover, and the Brewers are +155.

Brewers vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for Brewers-Orioles on April 12 is 8.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Brewers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in four games this season and have come away with the win three times (75%) in those contests.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in seven of their 11 opportunities.

The Brewers have posted a record of 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Baltimore has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

In the 11 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-4-1).

The Orioles have collected a 7-4-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich leads Milwaukee with 12 hits, batting .316 this season with six extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .409 and a slugging percentage of .737.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 38th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is fourth in slugging.

Yelich has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, three home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

William Contreras is slashing .364/.431/.591 this season and leads the Brewers with an OPS of 1.022.

He is seventh in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging in MLB.

Contreras enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .390 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Brice Turang is batting .342 with a .526 slugging percentage and seven RBI this year.

Turang heads into this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Jackson Chourio is batting .282 with a .326 OBP and nine RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Chourio takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has totaled 11 hits, a team-high for the Orioles. He's batting .229 and slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .296.

He ranks 116th in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Henderson takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Ryan Mountcastle has a .364 OBP while slugging .468. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .298.

His batting average is 51st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 61st, and he is 64th in slugging.

Colton Cowser is hitting .458 with five doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Anthony Santander has two doubles, three home runs and a walk while batting .216.

