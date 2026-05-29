Orioles vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 29

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Baltimore Orioles versus the Toronto Blue Jays is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (26-31) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (28-29)

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Friday, May 29, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and SN1

Orioles vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-126) | TOR: (+108)

BAL: (-126) | TOR: (+108) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+162) | TOR: +1.5 (-196)

BAL: -1.5 (+162) | TOR: +1.5 (-196) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 2-6, 6.96 ERA vs Adam Macko (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Trevor Rogers (2-6, 6.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Adam Macko (1-0, 0.00 ERA). Rogers and his team are 2-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Rogers starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-3. Macko never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (55.8%)

Orioles vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Blue Jays reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-126) and Toronto as the underdog (+108) on the road.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Orioles. The Blue Jays are -196 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are +162.

Orioles versus Blue Jays on May 29 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

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Orioles vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (51.7%) in those contests.

This year Baltimore has won 10 of 21 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 32 of their 57 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread record of 26-31-0 in 57 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have an 8-15 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 34.8% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Toronto has gone 3-9 (25%).

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 56 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 27 of those games (27-28-1).

The Blue Jays have covered 48.2% of their games this season, going 27-29-0 ATS.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks while batting .231. He has an on-base percentage of .314 and a slugging percentage of .426.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 109th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

Alonso hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three walks and an RBI.

Taylor Ward has a slash line of .256/.400/.360 this season and a team-best OPS of .760.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 75th, his on-base percentage fifth, and his slugging percentage 123rd.

Ward has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two walks and an RBI.

Gunnar Henderson has a team-high 52 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .433.

Adley Rutschman has seven home runs, 26 RBI and a batting average of .267 this season.

Rutschman heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two doubles and six walks.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a team-best .390 on-base percentage. He's batting .289 and slugging .371.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he is 28th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement is slugging .447 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .293 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 22nd in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Daulton Varsho is hitting .260 with 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.

Jesus Sanchez's 46 hits pace his team.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Head to Head

5/28/2026: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/14/2025: 11-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

11-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/13/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/12/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/30/2025: 9-8 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-8 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/29/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/29/2025: 16-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

16-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/28/2025: 11-4 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-4 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/13/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/12/2025: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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