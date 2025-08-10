Orioles vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Baltimore Orioles are among the MLB squads playing on Sunday, up against the Athletics.

Orioles vs Athletics Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (53-63) vs. Athletics (51-67)

Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Sunday, August 10, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and NBCS-CA

Orioles vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-134) | OAK: (+114)

BAL: (-134) | OAK: (+114) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+155) | OAK: +1.5 (-188)

BAL: -1.5 (+155) | OAK: +1.5 (-188) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Orioles vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich (Orioles) - 2-6, 5.25 ERA vs Luis Morales (Athletics) - 0-0, 4.50 ERA

The Orioles will give the ball to Cade Povich (2-6, 5.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Luis Morales. Povich's team is 2-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Povich's team has a record of 2-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Morales did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Orioles vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (51.9%)

Orioles vs Athletics Moneyline

The Orioles vs Athletics moneyline has the Orioles as a -134 favorite, while the Athletics are a +114 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Athletics Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Orioles are +155 to cover, while the Athletics are -188 to cover.

Orioles vs Athletics Over/Under

Orioles versus Athletics, on Aug. 10, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Orioles vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with 24 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Orioles have won 12 of 24 games when listed as at least -134 or better on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 49 of their 114 games with a total this season.

In 114 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 50-64-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 41.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (37-53).

The Athletics have a record of 21-39 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (35%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 57 times this season for a 57-54-6 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have a 60-57-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.3% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in OBP (.354), slugging percentage (.460) and total hits (116) this season. He has a .284 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 25th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.

Henderson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two walks and an RBI.

Jackson Holliday is hitting .251 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 24 walks, while slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .298.

His batting average ranks 94th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 138th, and his slugging percentage 115th.

Adley Rutschman has 67 hits this season and has a slash line of .240/.325/.401.

Rutschman has recorded a hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .324 with seven doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBIs.

Jordan Westburg is batting .268 with a .315 OBP and 28 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has a team-best slugging percentage (.492) while leading the Athletics in hits (125). He's batting .272 and with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .261 with 21 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 71st in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Nick Kurtz is hitting .307 with 19 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 38 walks.

Shea Langeliers has 19 doubles, 22 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .265.

Orioles vs Athletics Head to Head

8/8/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/8/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/7/2025: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/6/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/7/2024: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/6/2024: 19-8 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

19-8 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/5/2024: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/28/2024: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/27/2024: 7-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/26/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

