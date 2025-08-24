Orioles vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 24

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Houston Astros.

Orioles vs Astros Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (59-69) vs. Houston Astros (71-58)

Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Sunday, August 24, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and SCHN

Orioles vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-146) | HOU: (+124)

BAL: (-146) | HOU: (+124) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+130) | HOU: +1.5 (-156)

BAL: -1.5 (+130) | HOU: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Orioles vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 6-2, 1.41 ERA vs Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 1-4, 6.94 ERA

The probable starters are Trevor Rogers (6-2) for the Orioles and Spencer Arrighetti (1-4) for the Astros. Rogers' team is 9-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rogers' team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. The Astros failed to cover in all of Arrighetti's five starts with a set spread. The Astros were the moneyline underdog for three Arrighetti starts this season -- they lost every game.

Orioles vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (56.5%)

Orioles vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Orioles, Houston is the underdog at +124, and Baltimore is -146 playing at home.

Orioles vs Astros Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +130 to cover the runline, with the Astros being -156.

Orioles vs Astros Over/Under

The Orioles-Astros contest on Aug. 24 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Orioles vs Astros Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 24, or 44.4%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Baltimore has come away with a win eight times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 55 of their 125 opportunities.

The Orioles have an against the spread mark of 58-67-0 in 125 games with a line this season.

The Astros have won 59.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (25-17).

Houston has an 8-3 record (winning 72.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Astros have played in 128 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-65-4).

The Astros are 64-64-0 against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in OBP (.352), slugging percentage (.466) and total hits (128) this season. He has a .281 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he is 28th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Henderson has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Jackson Holliday is batting .248 with 17 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 36 walks, while slugging .387 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 101st in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage.

Holliday heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, seven walks and two RBIs.

Ryan Mountcastle is batting .256 with a .368 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.

Mountcastle brings an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Colton Cowser has 10 home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .211 this season.

Cowser takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has a slugging percentage of .456, a team-high for the Astros. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 38th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Jeremy Pena's 119 hits and .366 on-base percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .483.

Including all qualified players, he ranks third in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Yainer Diaz has 16 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .254.

Christian Walker has 21 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .232.

Orioles vs Astros Head to Head

8/22/2025: 10-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/21/2025: 7-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/17/2025: 12-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/16/2025: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/15/2025: 7-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/25/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/24/2024: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/23/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/22/2024: 6-0 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-0 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/23/2024: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

