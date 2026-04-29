Orioles vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Baltimore Orioles are among the MLB teams in action on Thursday, versus the Houston Astros.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Orioles vs Astros Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (14-15) vs. Houston Astros (11-19)

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Thursday, April 30, 2026 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and SCHN

Orioles vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-116) | HOU: (-102)

BAL: (-116) | HOU: (-102) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-194) | HOU: -1.5 (+160)

BAL: +1.5 (-194) | HOU: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Orioles vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Orioles) - 1-2, 6.75 ERA vs Peter Lambert (Astros) - 1-1, 3.27 ERA

The probable starters are Chris Bassitt (1-2) for the Orioles and Peter Lambert (1-1) for the Astros. Bassitt's team is 3-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bassitt's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Lambert has started two games with set spreads, and the Astros went 1-1-0. The Astros were named the moneyline underdog for one Lambert start this season -- they won.

Orioles vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (53.3%)

Orioles vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Astros, Baltimore is the favorite at -116, and Houston is -102 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Astros are +160 to cover, while the Orioles are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for Orioles-Astros on April 30 is 8.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Astros Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (57.9%) in those games.

Baltimore has a record of 11-8 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 18 of their 29 opportunities.

The Orioles are 13-16-0 against the spread in their 29 games that had a posted line this season.

The Astros have won 38.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-8).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Houston has a record of 5-8 (38.5%).

The Astros have played in 30 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-9-0).

The Astros have put together an 11-19-0 record ATS this season (covering only 36.7% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads Baltimore with an OBP of .426, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .455. He's batting .313 on the season.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 54th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson has 26 hits, which is tops among Baltimore batters this season. He's batting .213 with 15 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .287.

He is 140th in batting average, 148th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging in the major leagues.

Henderson has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Jeremiah Jackson has collected 25 base hits, an OBP of .292 and a slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Adley Rutschman has been key for Baltimore with 19 hits, an OBP of .400 plus a slugging percentage of .618.

Rutschman takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and 12 RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up an on-base percentage of .463, a slugging percentage of .736, and has 39 hits, all club-highs for the Astros (while batting .355).

He ranks second in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Alvarez brings a 13-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Christian Walker has nine doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .299. He's slugging .579 with an on-base percentage of .377.

He is 24th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage in the majors.

Carlos Correa is hitting .277 with seven doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Jose Altuve is batting .248 with seven doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Orioles vs Astros Head to Head

4/28/2026: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/24/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/23/2025: 9-8 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-8 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/22/2025: 10-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/21/2025: 7-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/17/2025: 12-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/16/2025: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/15/2025: 7-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/25/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/24/2024: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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