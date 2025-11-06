Oregon State vs Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
The Oregon State Beavers versus the Sam Houston Bearkats is on the college football schedule for Saturday.
Oregon State vs Sam Houston Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Oregon State: (-1587) | Sam Houston: (+860)
- Spread: Oregon State: -20.5 (-110) | Sam Houston: +20.5 (-110)
- Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Oregon State vs Sam Houston Betting Trends
- Oregon State has beaten the spread four times in nine games.
- Oregon State is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 20.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- There have been four Oregon State games (of nine) that went over the total this season.
- Sam Houston has posted one win against the spread this season.
- Sam Houston doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 20.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Of eight Sam Houston games so far this year, six have gone over the total.
Oregon State vs Sam Houston Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Beavers win (88.3%)
Oregon State vs Sam Houston Point Spread
Oregon State is favored by 20.5 points over Sam Houston. Oregon State is -110 to cover the spread, with Sam Houston being -110.
Oregon State vs Sam Houston Over/Under
Oregon State versus Sam Houston on Nov. 8 has an over/under of 52.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Oregon State vs Sam Houston Moneyline
Sam Houston is a +860 underdog on the moneyline, while Oregon State is a -1587 favorite.
Oregon State vs. Sam Houston Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Oregon State
|19.9
|109
|29.9
|111
|52.1
|9
|Sam Houston
|16.6
|131
|40.9
|134
|52.8
|8
Oregon State vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Game time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: The CW
- Location: Corvallis, Oregon
- Stadium: Reser Stadium
