Oregon State vs Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

The Oregon State Beavers versus the Sam Houston Bearkats is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oregon State vs Sam Houston Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Oregon State: (-1587) | Sam Houston: (+860)

Oregon State: (-1587) | Sam Houston: (+860) Spread: Oregon State: -20.5 (-110) | Sam Houston: +20.5 (-110)

Oregon State: -20.5 (-110) | Sam Houston: +20.5 (-110) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Oregon State vs Sam Houston Betting Trends

Oregon State has beaten the spread four times in nine games.

Oregon State is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 20.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been four Oregon State games (of nine) that went over the total this season.

Sam Houston has posted one win against the spread this season.

Sam Houston doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 20.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Of eight Sam Houston games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

Oregon State vs Sam Houston Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Beavers win (88.3%)

Oregon State vs Sam Houston Point Spread

Oregon State is favored by 20.5 points over Sam Houston. Oregon State is -110 to cover the spread, with Sam Houston being -110.

Oregon State vs Sam Houston Over/Under

Oregon State versus Sam Houston on Nov. 8 has an over/under of 52.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Oregon State vs Sam Houston Moneyline

Sam Houston is a +860 underdog on the moneyline, while Oregon State is a -1587 favorite.

Oregon State vs. Sam Houston Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Oregon State 19.9 109 29.9 111 52.1 9 Sam Houston 16.6 131 40.9 134 52.8 8

Oregon State vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Stadium: Reser Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Oregon State vs. Sam Houston analysis on FanDuel Research.