One Key Stat to Know for Each Team in the College Football Playoff

The stage is finally set for the first 12-team college football playoff in the NCAA's history. Whether it be by winning a conference or securing a record that warrants a spot in the dance, the 12 teams who are scheduled to play each other in the coming weeks all had different reasons for their success.

When diving deep into the teams who earned a spot in the college football playoffs, each of them has a handful of stats that are noteworthy. Taking that into account, let's take a look at one key stat for each team in this year's college football playoffs, and discuss what that means for them before the games kick off.

Most Important Stats for Each College Football Playoff Team

1. Oregon Ducks

Dillon Gabriel Boasts An 86.5 QBR and 89.7 Total Expected Points Added

After spending the first five seasons of his collegiate career with the Central Florida Knights and Oklahoma Sooners, Dillon Gabriel transferred to the Oregon Ducks ahead of the 2024 campaign in hopes of competing for a National Championship. It's safe to say Gabriel and the Ducks are positioned well to make a run at the title this year as they are currently tied with the Texas Longhorns as the national title favorite.

Among all QBs in the playoffs, Gabriel has the highest QBR (86.5) and most total expected points added (89.7). Gabriel completed 73.2% of his passes for 3,558 yards, 28 touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions in 13 starts, flashing his efficiency from under center.

Having a difference-maker at the QB position could be all a team needs to win it all, and the left-handed signal-caller for the Ducks is playing mistake-free football right now (he has just one interception in his last five starts). If Gabriel continues to deliver efficient metrics through the air, Oregon is going to be a tough out.

2. Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia is Recording 284.6 Passing Yards Per Game

Despite shaky play from Carson Beck and the other QBs on the roster throughout the season, the Georgia Bulldogs are producing the most passing yards per game (284.6) of the teams remaining. Beck suffered a shoulder injury in the SEC Championship, so it remains to be seen what his status is when the Bulldogs play in the quarterfinals.

While Beck led the SEC in interceptions (12), he still managed to finish with the 12th-best QBR (80.9) and 15th-most total expected points added (63.6) in the nation. In addition to that, Georgia was 13th in expected points added per drop back (0.098), which is the 7th-best mark among the teams in the playoffs.

Even though the Bulldogs are a team that still relies on their defense and rushing attack under Kirby Smart, they'll need their passing game to continue racking up yards if they want to keep pace with the top offenses in the bracket. If Beck is unable to suit up in the playoffs, Georgia's offense could understandably endure plenty of struggles through the air.

3. Boise State Broncos

Ashton Jeanty Notched 5.46 Yards Per Attempt After Contact

Not much more needs to be said about the special season Ashton Jeanty had for the Boise State Broncos. Jeanty led all of college football in rushing yards (2,497) and total touchdowns (30) amid helping the Broncos secure the No. 3 seed in the playoffs after defeating the UNLV Rebels in the Mountain West Conference title game.

What's even more impressive than Jeanty's raw rushing numbers is the fact he was compiling plenty of yards after contact. Among all RBs with 150-plus rushing attempts, Jeanty had the most rushing yards after contact per attempt (5.46), per PFF.

Just to illustrate just how insane that number is, Jeanty's rushing yards after contact per attempt would put him at No. 27 in overall rushing yards per attempt in the nation. As a result of Jeanty's dominant performances from the backfield, Boise State is tied for the most rushing expected points added per play (0.116), so stopping their ground game is going to be easier said than done for whoever faces them in the playoffs.

4. Arizona State Sun Devils

Cameron Skattebo Has Forced 89 Missed Tackles

Another RB who deserves props ahead of the playoffs is Cameron Skattebo of the Arizona State Sun Devils. Skattebo showed off his physical rushing ability in the Big 12 Championship, accruing 208 scrimmage yards and 3 touchdowns on 18 total touches in the lopsided win over the Iowa State Cyclones.

While Jeanty had the most missed tackles forced (135) by a wide margin this season, Skattebo had the third-most missed tackles forced (89) in college football. Skattebo also had a solid 4.09 yards after contact per attempt, which was good enough for the 11th-best mark among RBs with 150-plus carries.

With leading receiver Jordyn Tyson sidelined for the entirety of the playoffs, Arizona State will continue to lean on Skattebo and their imposing rushing attack.

5. Texas Longhorns

Texas' Defense Is Permitting 3.8 Yards Per Play

Even though Texas fell short of beating Georgia in the SEC Championship, their stout defense shouldn't be ignored entering the playoffs. In their first season in the SEC, the Longhorns' defense surrendered the fewest yards per play (3.8) in all of college football.

Additionally, Texas' defense was second in expected points added allowed per drop back (-0.167) and fifth in expected points added allowed per rush (-0.108). Allowing fewer than four yards per play and being a well-balanced defensive unit led to the Longhorns giving up the second-fewest points per game (12.5).

With Quinn Ewers and Texas' offense having the most giveaways (22) among teams in the college football playoffs, the Longhorns would be wise to rely on their running game and defense to carry them throughout the postseason.

6. Penn State Nittany Lions

The Nittany Lions Are Averaging 6.7 Yards Per Play on Offense

The sentiment surrounding the Penn State Nittany Lions entering the playoffs is going to be centered around James Franklin and his team's inability to beat the upper-echelon programs. At the same time, Drew Allar and Penn State's offense doesn't have any issues generating chunk plays.

Entering their first-round matchup versus the SMU Mustangs, the Nittany Lions are producing 6.7 yards per play on offense, which is tied for the most among teams in the playoffs. Penn State's offensive success is due in large part due to their improved aerial attack, one that is second in expected points added per play (0.151).

Along with having a defense that is allowing the sixth-fewest yards per game (282.1), the Nittany Lions have an explosive offense that can make them dangerous in the postseason.

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame Is Registering -0.172 Expected Points Added Per Pass Allowed

To begin their quest on advancing to the National Championship, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will square off against the Indiana Hoosiers. With the Hoosiers featuring an electric passing game, the Fighting Irish might be perfectly built to slow down a team like Indiana.

Notre Dame's defense led the country in expected points added allowed per drop back (-0.172). Meanwhile, Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke was 3rd in QBR (85.7) and 17th in total expected points added (62.1), so the Fighting Irish know they'll need to make things difficult for Rourke if they want to have a chance of winning.

Considering that Notre Dame is tied with Boise State for the most expected points added per rush on offense (0.116), they've made it clear what their identity is before the playoffs begin.

8. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes Are Top 3 in Offensive and Defensive Expected Points Added Per Play

The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't finish the regular season how they wanted, losing to the Michigan Wolverines. Nevertheless, the Buckeyes are the lone team in the college football playoffs to be inside the top three in offensive and defensive expected points added per play.

Up to this point, Ohio State is third in offensive expected points added per play (0.124) and first in defensive expected points added per play (-0.156). This should come in handy ahead of a showdown with the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round of the playoffs.

Being that the Buckeyes have the talent and metrics that prove they are one of the best overall teams in the country, pressure is certainly high for head coach Ryan Day entering the playoffs.

9. Tennessee Volunteers

James Pearce Jr. Tallied 52 Total Pressures

As mentioned above, Tennessee is set to face Ohio State to begin the playoffs, which should make for an interesting matchup. One player the Buckeyes will need to focus on slowing down when they are on offense is edge rusher James Pearce Jr.

Besides leading the Volunteers in sacks (7.5), Pearce accumulated the ninth-most total pressures (52) in college football this season. There's a reason why Pearce is listed at No. 13 on the 2025 NFL Draft consensus big board on NFL Mock Draft Database.

While Will Howard has been sacked just 11 times all year for the Buckeyes, Ohio State's offense line has dealt with injuries, and they just allowed a season-high 17 total pressures against Michigan in the season finale.

10. Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Is Posting 0.131 Expected Points Added Per Play On Offense

When looking at the teams in the playoffs, there isn't an offense that has been more efficient than the Hoosiers' attack. Indiana is recording 0.131 expected points added per play on offense, which is the best clip among the 12 teams vying for a spot in the National Championship.

Having Rourke -- a transfer from the Ohio Bobcats -- at QB led to the Hoosiers putting up the second-most points per game (43.3). Following a disappointing loss to Ohio State where he had just 68 passing yards, Rourke bounced back in the season finale with 349 yards and 6 passing touchdowns.

There's no doubt Indiana has a dominant offense whenever things are operating smoothly. Can the Hoosiers win games in the postseason if Notre Dame -- or other teams -- make things difficult for them on the offensive side of the ball?

11. SMU Mustangs

The Mustangs Are Generating 13.5 Yards Per Completion

One of the feel-good stories of the college football playoffs is SMU clinching a spot in their first year in the ACC. Despite losing to the Clemson Tigers in the conference title game, the Mustangs have the makeup of a team that could make an improbable run.

In Kevin Jennings' first season as the starting QB for SMU, he's helped the program rank ninth in expected points added per drop back (0.123). On top of that, the Mustangs are logging 13.5 yards per completion, putting them behind only Indiana in that metric among playoff teams.

As the Mustangs embark on their journey in the new-look playoffs, it'll be fun watching their formidable defense and big-play offense.

12. Clemson Tigers

Clemson's Defense Forced 25 Turnovers

There are holes to poke in all of the teams in the playoffs, and the committee likely got it right by making the Tigers the No. 12 seed despite Clemson beating SMU in the ACC Championship. Even with Clemson being a tough team to trust, they have an opportunistic defense, one that could alter the outcome of games.

While Notre Dame and Texas led the country with 28 takeaways, Clemson wasn't too far behind with the eighth-most takeaways (25). During the win over the Mustangs, the Tigers forced two turnovers to help them edge past SMU.

Even though Clemson has looked inconsistent throughout the season on both sides of the ball, their defense's ability to force turnovers is something to keep an eye on.

