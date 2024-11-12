Ole Miss vs South Alabama Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 12

The Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) battle the South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) on November 12, 2024. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Arena: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ole Miss win (89.6%)

Before making a bet on Tuesday's Ole Miss-South Alabama spread (Ole Miss -17.5) or over/under (148.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Ole Miss vs. South Alabama: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Ole Miss won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

South Alabama won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Neither Ole Miss nor South Alabama covered last season when the spread conditions of the game were equal to or greater than Tuesday's line (Rebels as favorites by 17.5 or more and Jaguars as underdogs by 17.5 or more).

Against the spread last season, the Rebels fared better at home, covering eight times in 18 home games, and four times in 11 road games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Jaguars had a better winning percentage at home (.571, 8-6-0 record) than away (.500, 7-7-0).

Ole Miss vs. South Alabama: Moneyline Betting Stats

Ole Miss won 88.9% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (16-2).

The Rebels played as a moneyline favorite of -3030 or shorter in just two games last season, and they won both.

South Alabama was an underdog 15 times last season and won four, or 26.7%, of those games.

The Jaguars played as an underdog of +1200 or more once last season and lost that game.

Ole Miss has an implied moneyline win probability of 96.8% in this contest.

Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Head-to-Head Comparison

The Jaguars lost the rebound battle by an average of 5.8 boards. They collected 29.8 rebounds per game (315th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 35.6 per outing.

The Jaguars ranked 203rd in college basketball by averaging 93.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were 275th in college basketball, allowing 96.1 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!