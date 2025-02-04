Ole Miss vs Kentucky Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

SEC play features the No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels (16-6, 5-4 SEC) at home against the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (15-6, 4-4 SEC) on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Arena: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ole Miss win (68.4%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you wager on Tuesday's Ole Miss-Kentucky spread (Ole Miss -4.5) or total (156.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has covered 13 times in 22 chances against the spread this season.

Kentucky has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Ole Miss covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 58.3% of the time. That's less often than Kentucky covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (100%).

Against the spread, the Rebels have played worse when playing at home, covering five times in 12 home games, and four times in six road games.

The Wildcats have performed better against the spread at home (6-7-0) than on the road (2-3-0) this season.

Ole Miss' record against the spread in conference games is 5-4-0.

Kentucky has beaten the spread four times in eight SEC games.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Ole Miss has come away with 12 wins in the 13 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Rebels have not lost in 11 games this year when favored by -196 or better on the moneyline.

Kentucky has won all four of the games it has been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

The Wildcats have played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer and won every time.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Ole Miss has a 66.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

Ole Miss has a +221 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.0 points per game. It is putting up 77.7 points per game to rank 95th in college basketball and is giving up 67.7 per outing to rank 66th in college basketball.

Sean Pedulla ranks 239th in the country with a team-high 15.2 points per game.

Kentucky's +225 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 87.2 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 76.5 per contest (304th in college basketball).

Otega Oweh leads Kentucky, averaging 15.6 points per game (198th in college basketball).

The 30.8 rebounds per game the Rebels average rank 273rd in college basketball, and are 2.5 fewer than the 33.3 their opponents pull down per contest.

Malik Dia leads the team with 5.9 rebounds per game (343rd in college basketball action).

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. They record 36.2 rebounds per game, 27th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 32.3.

Amari Williams paces the team with 9.0 rebounds per game (31st in college basketball).

Ole Miss puts up 99.4 points per 100 possessions (94th in college basketball), while allowing 86.6 points per 100 possessions (45th in college basketball).

The Wildcats rank 11th in college basketball averaging 106.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 202nd, allowing 93.3 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!