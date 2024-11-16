Ole Miss vs Colorado State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 16

The Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) bring a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Colorado State Rams (3-0), who have won three straight as well.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Ole Miss vs. Colorado State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Game time: 4:00 PM ET

TV channel: SEC Network+

Location: Southaven, Mississippi

Arena: Landers Center

Ole Miss vs. Colorado State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Colorado State win (64.8%)

Before placing a bet on Saturday's Ole Miss-Colorado State spread (Ole Miss -3.5) or total (140.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Ole Miss vs. Colorado State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Ole Miss covered 14 times in 32 chances against the spread last season.

Colorado State covered 17 times in 34 matchups with a spread last year.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Colorado State was 3-2 against the spread compared to the 6-8 ATS record Ole Miss put up as a 3.5-point favorite.

The Rebels owned a better record against the spread when playing at home (8-10-0) than they did in road games (4-7-0) last season.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Rams had a better winning percentage at home (.533, 8-7-0 record) than on the road (.364, 4-7-0).

Ole Miss vs. Colorado State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Ole Miss was the moneyline favorite 18 total times last season. It went 16-2 in those games.

The Rebels went 12-1 last year (winning 92.3% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -166 or shorter.

Last season, Colorado State won two out of the nine games in which it was the underdog.

The Rams had a record of 2-3 when they were set as an underdog of +138 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Ole Miss has an implied moneyline win probability of 62.4% in this matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Colorado State Head-to-Head Comparison

The 30.9 rebounds per game the Rams averaged ranked 255th in the country. Their opponents grabbed 30.5 per contest.

The Rams' 102 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 37th in college basketball, and the 91.3 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 121st in college basketball.

