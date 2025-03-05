Old Dominion vs Louisiana Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Tournament

The No. 11 seed Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (12-20, 8-10 Sun Belt) will play in the Sun Belt tournament against the No. 10 seed Old Dominion Monarchs (12-19, 8-10 Sun Belt) on Wednesday at Pensacola Bay Center, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola, Florida Arena: Pensacola Bay Center

Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Old Dominion win (56.7%)

Before you decide to wager on Old Dominion-Louisiana outing (in which Old Dominion is a 1.5-point favorite and the total is set at 137.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Wednesday's game.

Old Dominion vs. Louisiana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has put together a 14-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Louisiana has compiled a 12-19-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Louisiana is 9-13 against the spread compared to the 3-4 ATS record Old Dominion racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

When playing at home, the Monarchs own an identical winning percentage against the spread as they do in away games (.500).

This season, the Ragin' Cajuns are 5-11-0 at home against the spread (.312 winning percentage). Away, they are 7-4-0 ATS (.636).

Old Dominion is 10-8-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Louisiana is 9-10-0 against the spread in Sun Belt action this year.

Old Dominion vs. Louisiana: Moneyline Betting Stats

Old Dominion has been the moneyline favorite in seven games this season and has come away with the win four times (57.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Monarchs have been victorious three times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 or better on the moneyline.

Louisiana has put together a 6-16 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 27.3% of those games).

The Ragin' Cajuns have gone 5-14 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (26.3%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Old Dominion has a 56.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Head-to-Head Comparison

Old Dominion has a -136 scoring differential, falling short by 4.4 points per game. It is putting up 68.5 points per game to rank 312th in college basketball and is allowing 72.9 per contest to rank 207th in college basketball.

Robert Davis Jr.'s team-leading 15.6 points per game ranks 216th in the nation.

Louisiana has a -233 scoring differential, falling short by 7.3 points per game. It is putting up 65.9 points per game, 349th in college basketball, and is giving up 73.2 per contest to rank 216th in college basketball.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil's 14.2 points per game leads Louisiana and ranks 354th in the nation.

The Monarchs rank 60th in the country at 34.4 rebounds per game. That's 1.5 more than the 32.9 their opponents average.

Sean Durugordon averages 8.6 rebounds per game (ranking 43rd in college basketball) to lead the Monarchs.

The Ragin' Cajuns lose the rebound battle by 7.7 boards on average. They record 27.3 rebounds per game, 352nd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 35.0.

El Moutaouakkil is 540th in the nation with 5.2 rebounds per game, leading the Ragin' Cajuns.

Old Dominion averages 88.2 points per 100 possessions (337th in college basketball), while giving up 93.9 points per 100 possessions (193rd in college basketball).

The Ragin' Cajuns' 87.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 347th in college basketball, and the 96.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 277th in college basketball.

