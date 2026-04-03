Oklahoma vs Baylor College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

The Baylor Bears (17-16) hit the court against the Oklahoma Sooners (20-15) on April 4, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Game time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Baylor vs. Oklahoma Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Baylor win (54.4%)

Baylor is a 1.5-point favorite against Oklahoma on Saturday and the total is set at 158.5 points. Here's some betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the matchup.

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Baylor vs. Oklahoma: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Baylor has compiled a 15-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma has put together a 16-19-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Oklahoma is 9-10 against the spread compared to the 10-8 ATS record Baylor racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Bears have played worse when playing at home, covering seven times in 16 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Sooners have a lower winning percentage at home (.438, 7-9-0 record) than away (.500, 5-5-0).

Baylor vs. Oklahoma: Moneyline Betting Stats

Baylor has won in 13, or 76.5%, of the 17 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Bears have been victorious 13 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 or better on the moneyline.

Oklahoma has won six of the 19 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (31.6%).

The Sooners are 6-13 (winning only 31.6% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of -110 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baylor has a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Baylor was the 112th-ranked team in college basketball (76.1 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 104th (69.8 points conceded per game).

Last year, Baylor was 135th in college basketball in rebounds (32.8 per game) and 94th in rebounds conceded (29.9).

At 14.4 assists per game last season, Baylor was 111th in college basketball.

With 10.1 turnovers committed per game and 12.1 turnovers forced last year, Baylor was 79th and 100th in the country, respectively.

On offense, Oklahoma scored 78.3 points per game (70th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 74.6 points per contest at the other end (255th-ranked).

Oklahoma averaged 29.3 rebounds per game (323rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.1 rebounds per contest (172nd-ranked).

Last year Oklahoma ranked 196th in college basketball in assists, averaging 13.4 per game.

Oklahoma averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (215th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.2 turnovers per contest (93rd-ranked).

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