2023 Oklahoma Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The fifth-ranked team in the country, the Oklahoma Sooners are 6-0 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Oklahoma 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Arkansas State September 2 W 73-0 Sooners (-36.5) 57.5 2 SMU September 9 W 28-11 Sooners (-16.5) 68.5 3 @ Tulsa September 16 W 66-17 Sooners (-28.5) 58.5 4 @ Cincinnati September 23 W 20-6 Sooners (-12.5) 57.5 5 Iowa State September 30 W 50-20 Sooners (-19.5) 48.5 6 @ Texas October 7 W 34-30 Longhorns (-4.5) 61.5 8 UCF October 21 - - - View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Oklahoma Last Game

The Sooners get ready for their next game following a 34-30 win over the Texas Longhorns in their most recent outing. In that game against the Longhorns, Dillon Gabriel had 285 yards on 23-of-38 passing (60.5%) for the Sooners, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 113 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the running game, Tawee Walker totaled 46 rushing yards on 15 carries (3.1 yards per carry), scoring two touchdowns on the ground. He also had two catches for 14 yards. Jalil Farooq reeled in five balls for 130 yards (averaging 26.0 per catch) against the Longhorns.

Oklahoma Betting Insights

Oklahoma has yet to lose a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

The Sooners have won all four of the games they have been the moneyline favorite this season.

Check out more in-depth analysis about Oklahoma on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Oklahoma Sooners on FanDuel today!