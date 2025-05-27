Oilers vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars.

Oilers vs Stars Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6)

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN

Oilers vs Stars Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-160) Stars (+132) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (51.7%)

Oilers vs Stars Puck Line

The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Oilers. The Stars are -188 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +152.

Oilers vs Stars Over/Under

The over/under for the Oilers versus Stars matchup on May 27 has been set at 6.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Oilers vs Stars Moneyline

Dallas is the underdog, +132 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -160 favorite at home.

