NHL
Oilers vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars.
Oilers vs Stars Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6)
- Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN
Oilers vs Stars Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-160)
|Stars (+132)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Stars Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Stars win (51.7%)
Oilers vs Stars Puck Line
- The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Oilers. The Stars are -188 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +152.
Oilers vs Stars Over/Under
- The over/under for the Oilers versus Stars matchup on May 27 has been set at 6.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.
Oilers vs Stars Moneyline
- Dallas is the underdog, +132 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -160 favorite at home.