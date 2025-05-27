FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Oilers vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Oilers vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Stars Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6)
  • Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN

Oilers vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-160)Stars (+132)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (51.7%)

Oilers vs Stars Puck Line

  • The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Oilers. The Stars are -188 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +152.

Oilers vs Stars Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Oilers versus Stars matchup on May 27 has been set at 6.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Oilers vs Stars Moneyline

  • Dallas is the underdog, +132 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -160 favorite at home.

