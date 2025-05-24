Oilers vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Dallas Stars in NHL action on Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Stars Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6)

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Sunday, May 25, 2025 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ABC

Oilers vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-150) Stars (+125) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (52%)

Oilers vs Stars Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Stars. The Oilers are +164 to cover the spread, while the Stars are -205.

Oilers vs Stars Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Stars on May 25, with the over at +106 and the under at -130.

Oilers vs Stars Moneyline

The Oilers vs Stars moneyline has Edmonton as a -150 favorite, while Dallas is a +125 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!