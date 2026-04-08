NHL
Oilers vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8
The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the San Jose Sharks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Sharks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (39-29-10) vs. San Jose Sharks (37-32-7)
- Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: TNT
Oilers vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-122)
|Sharks (+102)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (60.5%)
Oilers vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +198 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -260.
Oilers vs Sharks Over/Under
- Oilers versus Sharks, on April 8, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Oilers vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Sharks, Edmonton is the favorite at -122, and San Jose is +102 playing at home.