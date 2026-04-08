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NHL

Oilers vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Oilers vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the San Jose Sharks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Sharks Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (39-29-10) vs. San Jose Sharks (37-32-7)
  • Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: TNT

Oilers vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-122)Sharks (+102)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Oilers win (60.5%)

Oilers vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +198 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -260.

Oilers vs Sharks Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Sharks, on April 8, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Oilers vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Sharks, Edmonton is the favorite at -122, and San Jose is +102 playing at home.

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