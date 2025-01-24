FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Oilers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Sabres Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (30-15-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (18-25-5)
  • Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-240)Sabres (+195)5.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (67.8%)

Oilers vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -134 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +110.

Oilers vs Sabres Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Oilers-Sabres on January 25, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Oilers vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Buffalo is a +195 underdog on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -240 favorite at home.

