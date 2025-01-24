NHL
Oilers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Buffalo Sabres.
Oilers vs Sabres Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (30-15-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (18-25-5)
- Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-240)
|Sabres (+195)
|5.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (67.8%)
Oilers vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -134 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +110.
Oilers vs Sabres Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Oilers-Sabres on January 25, with the over being -138 and the under +112.
Oilers vs Sabres Moneyline
- Buffalo is a +195 underdog on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -240 favorite at home.